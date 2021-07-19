Manoah was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right back bruise.

The young right-hander was slated to start Tuesday versus the Red Sox, but he recently suffered a back contusion and will require a stint on the injured list. Thomas Hatch and Anthony Kay are in the mix to fill Manoah's spot in the rotation. Manoah was still able to play catch Monday, so he may not be looking at a lengthy absence.