Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Nearing rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manoah (elbow) could begin a minor-league rehab stint after throwing one more live bullpen session, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.
Manoah began facing live hitters in early June and tossed two simulated innings July 1. He appears close to kicking off a rehab assignment in the minors, which would presumably span several weeks since the right-hander hasn't yet seen game action this season. Early August seems like the most likely timeframe for Manoah to be activated from the 60-day IL.
