Manoah has yet to pitch for Triple-A Buffalo since being demoted eight days ago, with the Blue Jays still working out when he'll return to the mound, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah isn't dealing with any reported injuries this season but has seen his effectiveness completely evaporate, going from a 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP last season to a 5.87 ERA and 1.74 WHIP this year. He's been demoted on two separate occasions, and the Blue Jays are seemingly in no rush to get him back in the big-league rotation. It's hard to count on him even returning at all this season, let alone returning and pitching at a level fantasy managers will want to include in their lineups, but the patient approach the Jays are taking could help him return to viability next year.