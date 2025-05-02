Manoah (elbow) is throwing regular bullpen sessions at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Dunedin, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The right-hander is making his way back from an internal brace procedure performed in June 2024. Manoah's rehab is on schedule, but he's not expected to be an option for the Blue Jays' rotation until after the All-Star break. Over five starts and 24.1 innings last season before being shut down, Manoah posted a 3.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB.