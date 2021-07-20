Manoah (back) is only expected to miss one turn in the rotation, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah hit the injured list Monday with a bruised back, an injury he suffered after slipping on the dugout steps. He felt fine after playing catch, so he should be ready to return after a minimum-length stay. Thomas Hatch will start in his absence Tuesday against the Red Sox.

