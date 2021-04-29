Manoah will start the season at Triple-A Buffalo, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 2019 11th-overall pick has only made six professional starts, all of which came at the short-season level. He clearly impressed the Blue Jays at the alternate site last year and during spring training this season, so the team believes he's already ready to handle the highest level of the minors. The 23-year-old's proximity to the majors seemingly indicates that he'll be in consideration for his big-league debut at some point this year.
