Manoah was optioned to the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

The move comes one day after Manoah was pummeled for six runs while recording just one out in a loss to the Astros to push his ERA on the season to 6.85. The Blue Jays sending Manoah all the way down to their FCL affiliate figures to mean he won't be pitching in any games right away and instead will be working on mechanics and other things in hopes of regaining his old form. He'll likely be put into the Triple-A Buffalo rotation once he's deemed ready, with the hope that he'll eventually return to Toronto.