The Blue Jays optioned Manoah to Triple-A Buffalo on Friday, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

After getting pegged for four runs in four innings during his start Thursday against Cleveland, Manoah will once again return to the minors in order to get back on track. Manoah was optioned all the way down to the Florida Complex League in early June to work on his mechanics, and he's put up a 4.91 ERA and 1.43 WHIP through 29.1 innings since returning to the major-league rotation. Hagen Danner was recalled from Buffalo in a corresponding move.