Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Tuesday that Manoah (shoulder) will pitch a three-inning simulated game with minor leaguers Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

After one spring training outing in late February, Manoah was restricted to bullpen sessions and live batting practices due to right shoulder soreness. The right-hander managed to throw 34 pitches over two innings in a simulated game Wednesday, and he'll up that to three innings for Tuesday's session. Manoah is looking to bounce back from a rough 2023 season in which he registered a 5.87 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 79:59 K:BB over 87.1 innings while going 3-9 over 19 starts.