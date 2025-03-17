The Blue Jays placed Manoah (elbow) on the 60-day injured list Monday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for Richard Lovelady, whose contract was selected Monday. Manoah has begun to throw off a mound but is not expected back from his hybrid internal brace procedure until August.
