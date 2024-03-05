Watch Now:

Manoah (shoulder) will play catch for the second day in a row Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah resumed throwing Monday after a brief shutdown period with right shoulder soreness and it's a good sign that he's feeling well enough to throw again the next day. Manoah still has numerous hoops to jump through and faces a tall task in getting ready in time for Opening Day.

