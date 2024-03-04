Manoah (shoulder) is slated to play catch Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Manoah had to have a Grapefruit League start over the weekend scratched because of right shoulder soreness. The Blue Jays will develop a plan for the right-hander's progression back on how he comes out of Monday's game of catch. Certainly, his availability for Opening Day is unclear at the moment.
