Manoah (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Following a delayed start to the season, Manoah was able to turn in a 3.70 ERA and 1.03 WHIP over 24.1 innings before a sprained UCL ended his campaign early in late May. The 27-year-old underwent a hybrid internal brace procedure to address the issue in June and is targeting August for his return to a big-league mound.
