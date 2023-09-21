Manoah has officially been ruled out for the season after receiving multiple injections in his right arm in recent weeks, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Blue Jays team doctors have found no structural damage in Manoah's pitching arm, but the hurler has continued meeting with additional specialists over the last month. The goal with those visits, per Nicholson-Smith, is to rule out elbow and shoulder problems as well as thoracic outlet syndrome. The injections were given in order to reduce inflammation and soreness. Manoah hasn't thrown off a mound in several weeks and it's not clear when he might be able to again, but regardless he's not going to make it back before the end of this season. It officially closes the book on what has been a nightmarish campaign for the 25-year-old righty.