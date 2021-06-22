Manoah has received a five-game suspension and undisclosed fine for intentionally throwing at Maikel Franco during Saturday's game against Baltimore, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The league has determined that Manoah purposely hit Franco, though nobody outside the Blue Jays' clubhouse truly knows the right-hander's intentions. Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, Manoah will appeal the suspension, and depending on how long the league takes to make a decision, he could still be eligible to make his scheduled Thursday start against the Orioles.