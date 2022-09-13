Manoah (illness) will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rays with no restrictions, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
He was originally scheduled to start Game 1 but was scratched with a stomach bug. Manoah should be deployed as usual for the nightcap.
