Manoah (2-8) took the loss Tuesday as the Blue jays were routed 9-1 by the Padres, giving up four runs on three hits and five walks over three-plus innings. He failed to strike out a batter,

After an encouraging outing against Detroit in his return from a stint in the minors to fix his mechanics, Manoah's issues with getting the ball over the plate resurfaced with a vengeance -- he tossed only 49 of 92 pitches for strikes before getting the hook, and he issued at least five free passes for the third time in his last seven big-league starts. The right-hander can't be relied upon in any fantasy format until he has a sustained run of success, and his spot in the rotation could be on very thin ice with Hyun Jin Ryu (elbow) in the final stages of his recovery from Tommy John surgery.