Toronto has extended Manoah's (elbow) minor-league rehab assignment by an extra 10 days, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah's initial 30-day rehab stint came to a close, but the right-handed hurler isn't yet ready to be activated. The Blue Jays have thus elected to use one of a potential three 10-day extensions available for pitchers coming back from Tommy John surgery per the collective bargaining agreement. Manoah has struggled during his rehab assignment to this point, posting a 7.71 ERA, 2.06 WHIP and 10:10 K:BB over 11.2 innings spanning five starts, though his most recent performance was his best -- he allowed one run over 4.2 frames with four strikeouts Wednesday with Triple-A Buffalo. Nicholson-Smith indicates that Manoah will throw a side session this weekend and is slated for another start with Buffalo early next week.