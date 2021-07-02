Manoah (suspension) was reinstated to the Blue Jays' active roster and is slated to start Friday against the Rays, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.

The 23-year-old received a five-game ban for intentionally throwing at Maikel Franco back on June 19, and the right-hander will rejoin the active roster after serving the suspension. Manoah has a 3.34 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB across 29.2 innings this season, and he's coming off a strong start versus Baltimore in which he allowed only an unearned run over six frames.