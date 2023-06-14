Blue Jays manager John Schneider said in an interview on MLB Network Radio on Wednesday that reports on Manoah from the Florida Complex League have been "very encouraging."

Manoah is at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Florida to "adjust mechanics" and other things, per Schneider. "Reports have been very encouraging from not only the pitching lab but I think the way he's kind of attacking his overall time down there," Schneider said. The manager added that Manoah's first bullpen session was over 70 pitches and the plan is for the righty to face live hitters later this week. Eventually, Manoah will be assigned to a higher affiliate to get in some work in game action, although there's no timeable for that yet.