Manoah (shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Nationals, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah has been on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation since the beginning of the season. He's made five rehab starts in the minors -- four at Triple-A Buffalo -- and has given up 19 runs across 19.2 total innings while posting a 28:11 K:BB. However, the 26-year-old looked dominant in his most recent Triple-A outing Tuesday, giving up one earned run across six innings while punching out 12 batters and walking two. Manoah's performance Tuesday could be a sign that his struggles are finally behind him, though he remains an extremely risky streaming option given his lack of consistency.