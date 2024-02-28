Manoah gave up four runs on three hits and a walk over 1.2 innings in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers. He failed to strike out a batter and hit three batters with pitches.

The 26-year-old right-hander had neither control nor command, managing to throw only 17 of his 38 pitches for strikes in his first spring start and immediately reviving worries that his 2023 struggles are not yet behind him. If there was a positive takeaway from Tuesday's outing, it was that he was touching 95 mph with his fastball, a step up from last season. Manoah still has a lot to prove this spring to be anything more than a fantasy dart throw however, and if he continues having difficulty finding the plate in Florida, there's no guarantee he even opens the season in the big-league rotation.