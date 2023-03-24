Manoah will start for the Blue Jays on Opening Day on March 30 in St. Louis, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kevin Gausman also would've been a fine choice, but the Jays will go with their young workhorse. Manoah had a fantastic first full season in the majors, holding a 2.24 ERA over 31 outings.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Looks ready for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Fights control in spring start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Starting Friday's wild-card matchup•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Unlikely to start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Seven shut-down innings•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Effective in no-decision•