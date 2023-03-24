Manoah will start for the Blue Jays on Opening Day on March 30 in St. Louis, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Kevin Gausman also would've been a fine choice, but the Jays will go with their young workhorse. Manoah had a fantastic first full season in the majors, holding a 2.24 ERA over 31 outings.

