Manoah didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rays, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings in a 7-2 win. He struck out five.

The right-hander was initially scheduled to start the matinee, but a stomach bug made him a late scratch. Manoah powered through and was able to take the mound in the nightcap however, and he delivered his fifth straight quality start and his 22nd of the season. Manoah sports a 1.29 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 32:8 K:BB through 35 innings over that five-outing QS streak, and the 24-year-old seems to be getting stronger down the stretch with the playoffs in sight.