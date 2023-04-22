Manoah did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two hits and a walk over seven scoreless innings against the Yankees. He struck out five.

Manoah was outstanding against the Yankees on Saturday, but was matched zero-for-zero by Gerrit Cole and the New York bullpen. The right-hander needed just 85 pitches to get through his seven frames with 57 of those landing for strikes. It's a nice rebound for the 25-year-old after he allowed 10 runs over nine innings in his previous two outings against the Rays and Tigers. If there's one concern, it's that Manoah has not missed bats at anything close to a high level in his five outings, as this makes five straight starts where he's struck out no more than five batters.