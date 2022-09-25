Manoah (15-7) earned the win Saturday without allowing a run on four hits and two walks over seven innings against the Rays. He struck out eight.

Manoah allowed just two extra-base hits in the form of doubles from Randy Arozarena and Francisco Mejia. The righty has been outstanding in his last seven starts, recording a 1.13 ERA and 0.90 WHIP over 48 innings. In addition, the 24-year-old has not allowed a home run in eight of his last 10 games.