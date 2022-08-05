Manoah (12-5) allowed two runs on two hits, four walks and a hit batter while striking out five across six innings to earn the win Thursday over the Twins.

Manoah matched his season high with the four walks, but he was able to keep the ball in the yard for just the second time in his last eight starts. The Blue Jays' offense made sure he left with a lead by rallying for three runs in the sixth inning. The 24-year-old right-hander has quality starts in four of his last five outings, and he owns a sharp 2.45 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 119:30 K:BB across 132 innings in 21 starts overall. Manoah is on track for a road start in Baltimore next week.