Manoah allowed one run on three hits and two walks over six-plus innings while striking out six in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

Facing a Philly lineup lacking its biggest names, Manoah tossed 80 pitches (53 strikes) and cruised through six scoreless frames before watching a runner he left behind cross the plate in the seventh. The right-hander will look to build on a 2022 campaign that saw him post an outstanding 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP and 196.2 inning, starting with an Opening Day assignment against the Cardinals.