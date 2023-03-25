Manoah allowed one run on three hits and two walks over six-plus innings while striking out six in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Facing a Philly lineup lacking its biggest names, Manoah tossed 80 pitches (53 strikes) and cruised through six scoreless frames before watching a runner he left behind cross the plate in the seventh. The right-hander will look to build on a 2022 campaign that saw him post an outstanding 2.24 ERA and 0.99 WHIP and 196.2 inning, starting with an Opening Day assignment against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Set for Opening Day start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Looks ready for Opening Day•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Fights control in spring start•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Starting Friday's wild-card matchup•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Unlikely to start Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Seven shut-down innings•