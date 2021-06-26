Manoah didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Orioles, allowing one unearned run on four hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The rookie right-hander was in line for his second big-league win when he exited the game after 97 pitches (69 strikes), but an eighth-inning meltdown by the Jays' bullpen instead forced Manoah to settle for his third quality start in six trips to the mound. It was a strong rebound effort after he served up four homers to the O's in his last outing, and the 23-year-old will take a 3.34 ERA and 33:11 K:BB through 29.2 innings into his next start.