Manoah (10-4) picked up the win Friday, allowing one run on four hits over seven innings in an 8-1 victory over the Royals. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander did plunk two batters, but Manoah otherwise dominated as he piled up 17 swinging strikes among his 86 pitches. The quality start was his 15th in 18 trips to the mound -- tying him with Sandy Alcantara for second in the majors behind Framber Valdez's 16 -- and Manoah will take a 2.28 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 103:25 K:BB through 114.2 innings into what will probably be the first of many All-Star Game appearances for the 24-year-old.