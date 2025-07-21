Manoah (elbow) gave up one run on three hits over two innings for Single-A Dunedin on Sunday. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The right-hander tossed 28 pitches (16 strikes) in his second rehab outing as he enters the final stretch of his recovery from an internal brace procedure performed last June. Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Manoah will need at least three more rehab starts before the Blue Jays will consider activating him from the 60-day IL, but at the moment there isn't a spot for him in the big-league rotation, and the team may well have added further depth at the trade deadline before he's ready to return.