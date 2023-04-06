Manoah (1-0) earned the win over Kansas City on Wednesday, hurling seven scoreless innings during which he gave up one hit and four walks while striking out five batters.

Manoah endured one of his worst outings as a major-leaguer on Opening Day against St. Louis, giving up five runs on nine hits over 3.1 innings. His second outing was a completely different story, as the right-hander yielded just one hit -- a single -- across seven sterling frames. Manoah still walked too many batters (four), but he got stronger as the game went along, retiring the final eight hitters he faced. Manoah is one of the most talented young hurlers in the game, and this outing likely provided some assurance to his fantasy managers that the Opening Day struggles were not a sign of things to come in his third big-league campaign.