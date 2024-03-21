Manoah (shoulder) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It will be his first time facing hitters since he came down with right shoulder soreness at the beginning of the month. Manoah will begin the season on the injured list, but there won't be a timetable for his potential return until he's able to ramp things up without setbacks.
