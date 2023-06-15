Manoah will throw a five-inning simulated game at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Florida on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The early feedback from Manoah's work in Dunedin has been positive and he has been cleared to face hitters for the first time while there. A timetable for the big right-hander's return to Toronto remains very much up in the air.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Reports from FCL 'very encouraging'•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Will miss at least two turns•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Optioned to Florida Complex League•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Crumbles in first inning•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Struggles again in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Alek Manoah: Five strikeouts in no-decision•