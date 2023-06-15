Manoah will throw a five-inning simulated game at the Blue Jays' spring training complex in Florida on Thursday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The early feedback from Manoah's work in Dunedin has been positive and he has been cleared to face hitters for the first time while there. A timetable for the big right-hander's return to Toronto remains very much up in the air.

