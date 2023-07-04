Manoah will be promoted to Toronto and start Friday against the Tigers, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

After a horrendous showing in rookie ball, Manoah bounced back nicely in Double-A, surrendering just one run on three hits and three walks while striking out 10 batters over five innings. Manoah was optioned to the Florida Complex League in early June to work on his mechanics, and he'll get a chance to ease back into the majors against a Tigers offense that ranks 29th in OPS (.671).