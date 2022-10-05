Manoah will start Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Friday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jays opted against using Manoah as a starter on the final day of the regular season Wednesday, and the right-hander will instead take the mound for the Blue Jays' first postseason game of the year. Manoah was dominant over six starts in September, posting a 0.88 ERA and 0.85 WHIP in 41 innings.