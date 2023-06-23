Manoah threw 74 pitches in his latest simulated game and he will make at least one start in the minor leagues before returning to the big-league rotation, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager John Schneider said Manoah is trending in the right direction but that there is no target date for his return to the big leagues. The big righty was up to 94 mph with his fastball in his sim game and will throw a bullpen session this weekend.