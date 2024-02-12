Manoah (shoulder) is expected to head into spring training as the favorite for the Blue Jays' No. 5 starter job, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Yusei Kikuchi are locked into rotation job, but the Jays did little this offseason to add competition for the final spot. Yariel Rodriguez could eventually be a factor, but the Cuban hasn't been a regular starter in a few years after pitching out of the bullpen in Japan, and his workload will be monitored in his first North American season. That leaves Manoah fending off the likes of Bowden Francis and Mitch White for a starting spot. Despite a disastrous 2023, Manoah is just two years removed from a third-place finish in the AL Cy Young Award voting, and Toronto's counting on the 26-year-old righty to regain something close to that form. If he looks healthy and effective this spring, his draft stock could begin to creep up again.