Manoah (shoulder) showed improvement in his rehab start Friday with Triple-A Buffalo, allowing two runs on six hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The right-hander still wasn't at his sharpest, giving up a two-run shot to Columbus' Johnathan Rodriguez in the first inning as well as three doubles, but Manoah threw 61 of 92 pitches for strikes and the lack of free passes was encouraging. The Blue Jays are still counting on the 26-year-old to fill a rotation spot in the majors this season, and while Yariel Rodriguez is currently filling the No. 5 starter role admirably, Kaithyn McGrath of the Athletic reports that the Cuban rookie will be kept on a strict workload limit this season and is a candidate to transition into a multi-inning relief role. Rodriguez and Manoah are pitching on the same schedule, so assuming Toronto wants Manoah to make at least one more rehab start before activating him, he could make his season debut as early as April 29 at home against the Royals.