Manoah allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out eight in six innings during Sunday's loss to the Yankees. He didn't factor into the decision.

Manoah was in line for the loss when he exited Sunday's matchup, but he was able to settle for the no-decision since the Blue Jays tied the game in the top of the seventh inning. The right-hander has been less sharp than usual over his last five starts, posting a 4.50 ERA in 28 innings while picking up just one win over that stretch. He projects to make his next start at home against the Angels on Saturday.