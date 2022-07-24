Manoah (11-4) earned the win against Boston on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits while striking out seven and walking none over six innings.

Despite allowing seven hits in Saturday's contest, Manoah limited the damage to just one earned run on a Bobby Dalbec solo shot in the second inning. Manoah threw 68 of 97 pitches for strikes across six frames, helping the righty pick up his third quality start in a row. In fact, just three of his 19 starts this year have not resulted in a quality start. Manoah has also been excellent at limiting walks, with none allowed in his last two games. He will take a 2.24 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP into his next appearance.