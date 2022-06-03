Manoah (6-1) earned the victory, striking out five in 7.2 innings while allowing three runs on six hits and a walk in an 8-3 win Thursday over the White Sox.

Manoah cruised through the first seven innings, allowing just three singles and a walk and needing only 83 pitches to complete the frames. After retiring the first batter of the eighth, three of the next four White Sox hit safely and Manoah was replaced. The former West Virginia Mountaineer continues to impress in his sophomore season and has not allowed more than three runs in any of his 10 starts while pitching six innings or more in nine of those appearances. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Kansas City.