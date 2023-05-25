Manoah (1-5) took the loss Thursday, allowing five runs on three hits and five walks over three innings against Tampa Bay. He struck out six.

Command was an issue for Manoah again Thursday-- he's issued 13 walks over his last three starts (12 innings), raising his BB/9 to 6.4. The 25-year-old right-hander's ERA is up to 5.53 with a 1.79 WHIP and 46:38 K:BB through 11 starts (53.2 innings) this season. Manoah will look to get on track in his next outing, currently lined up for next week at home against the Brewers.