Manoah (elbow) allowed four runs (three earned) on one hit, two walks and a hit-by-pitch while recording just one out in his first rehab start with the Blue Jays' Florida Complex League affiliate Monday.

Manoah was also charged with a wild pitch and threw only 10 of 22 pitches for strikes in the outing. It was a discouraging first performance as the big righty works his way back from internal brace surgery, but Manoah and the Blue Jays aren't necessarily worried about results at this early stage of his rehab assignment. It's not clear where Manoah's next start will take place. He is aiming to be under consideration for Toronto's rotation by early August.