Manoah did not factor into the decision, allowing seven runs (six earned) on six hits and four walks over four innings Sunday against the Nationals. He struck out six.

Manoah struggled with his command throughout, also hitting a batter to allow 11 baserunners and six earned runs including two homers during his first start of the season. It was not the type of start the Blue Jays were hoping to see out of the fourth-year starter, who compiled a 2.59 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 307 strikeouts over 308.1 innings during his first two seasons but struggled to a 5.87 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 87.1 innings last season spanning 19 starts. The Blue Jays are hopeful Manoah can return to form this season, but fantasy managers will be wise to proceed with skepticism until the 26-year-old righty starts to show signs that he's working past his funk. His next turn would tentatively be slated for next weekend at home against the Twins, though this performance likely indicates his next start is far from assured.