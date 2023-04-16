Manoah (1-1) took the loss Sunday, allowing seven runs on nine hits and four walks over 4.2 innings during a 8-1 loss to the Rays. He struck out five.

Manoah walked two, hit a batter and served up a single to start the game and was ultimately tagged for three runs in the first inning. He was able to settle down after the shaky start and posted three scoreless frames before getting into trouble again in the fifth. After striking out the first two hitters of the inning, Manoah allowed five consecutive batters to reach, including a three-run homer by Christian Bethancourt, before getting pulled in favor of Zach Pop. Manoah currently sports a 6.98 ERA and has a questionable 16:15 K:BB.