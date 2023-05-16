Manoah (1-4) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on six hits and seven walks over four innings in a 7-4 loss to the Yankees. He struck out three.

Manoah walked a season-high seven batters and allowed five or more runs for the third time this year. He currently sports a 5.40 ERA and 1.80 WHIP with an abysmal 35:32 K:BB over 45 innings. The right-hander was one of the best pitchers in the AL last year, posting a 2.24 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 180:51 K:BB over 31 starts (196.2 innings), but he hasn't looked like the same guy to start 2023. Manoah will look to find a rhythm during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled for a three-game weekend set versus Baltimore.