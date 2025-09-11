The Blue Jays reinstated Manoah (elbow) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

The Blue Jays have five starters that are healthy in their rotation as of Thursday and Manoah will not be joining them as a sixth man at this time. If he does not rejoin the big-league club in 2025, he should have a path back into the rotation in 2026 with Shane Bieber holding a player option while Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt are set to become free agents. Manoah had a 3.09 ERA with a 18:12 K:BB in 23.1 innings across five games for Triple-A Buffalo during his rehab assignment, which is where he is set to continue to pitch. In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays designated Orelvis Martinez for assignment Thursday.