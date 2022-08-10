Manoah did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing three runs on eight hits and one walk over five innings in a 6-5 loss to the Orioles. He struck out five.

Toronto's ace got off to a rocky start, surrendering two runs in the first inning and proceeding to allow one more run to score in the third. While he was unable to record the quality start, Manoah was able to get through five innings for the 22nd time this season despite not being at his best. He looks to get the better of the Orioles in his next scheduled start next week.