Manoah won't start Thursday against the Orioles after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Thursday's contest will be made up as part of a doubleheader in September, but Manoah will take the mound in Friday's series opener in Tampa Bay, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. The right-hander has allowed an unearned run on seven hits and three walks while striking out 16 in 13 innings across his last two starts.